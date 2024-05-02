Biden Refers to Japan, an Ally, as 'Xenophobic'

Three weeks after hosting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state dinner at the White House, President Biden put Japan with different company in remarks at a campaign reception on Wednesday night. The president was expressing support for the US history of accepting immigrants when he said, per CNN : "Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants."

The comments could hurt the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to win the help of Japan and India—which also was honored at a Biden White House state dinner—to counter China's aggression in their part of the world. John Kirby told reporters Thursday that Biden didn't mean to insult anybody and that he was intending to comment about US immigration. Kirby, the White House national security spokesman, said India and Japan understand Biden's point, per the New York Times. "Our allies and partners know well in tangible ways how President Biden values them, their friendship, their cooperation," Kirby said.

(More President Biden stories.)