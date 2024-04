Sources tell the Wall Street Journal NBCUniversal is preparing a massive bid to snatch NBA rights from TNT, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. NBCUniversal is reportedly planning to offer about $2.5 billion per year for a package that would include playoff and regular season games airing on both NBC and the Peacock streaming service. Warner Bros. Discovery, per the Journal, has made "last-ditch efforts" to keep its rights, for which it's been paying an average fee of $1.2 billion. Its exclusive negotiating window with the NBA closed last week without a new deal being made, opening a window in which NBC can make a bid.

Disney is the other current "major" TV partner for the NBA, and sources say it is expected to renew its deal (including keeping the rights to the NBA finals) for an average of about $2.6 billion per year, up from the approximately $1.5 billion per year it currently pays for its package. The new round of media rights deals with the NBA start after the 2024-25 season and last about 10 years. Amazon's Prime Video is expected to reach a deal with the NBA for a streaming package. See more of the ins and outs at the Journal. (More NBA stories.)