Eight law enforcement officers were shot Monday, four of them fatally, in what the local police chief described as possibly the worst such incident in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area. "I can't remember an incident where three law enforcement officers were killed in the same incident, as well as one in critical condition and additional (officers) that were shot and injured," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said before the fourth victim died at a hospital. What we know so far:

Not much: "We still have a lot to uncover, a lot of questions that are not answered right now," Jennings said, per CNN. What is clear is that members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force were serving a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon when the horror began unfolding.