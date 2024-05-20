Nasdaq Hits New All-Time High

This upcoming week has few top-tier economic reports, like last week's headliner that showed inflation may finally be heading back in the right direction following a discouraging start to the year. But some potentially market-moving reports on corporate profits are on the calendar. Atop them all is Nvidia, whose rocket ride amid a frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology has been a major reason for the S&P 500's gains over the last year. It will report its latest quarterly results on Wednesday, and expectations are high. Analysts are forecasting its revenue more than tripled to nearly $24.59 billion from a year earlier. Its stock was up 2.5% Monday to bring its gain for the year so far to nearly 92%.

Several retailers are also on the schedule, including Lowe's on Tuesday, Target on Wednesday. and Ross Stores on Thursday. They could offer more details on how well spending by US households is holding up. Target was down 2.1% after it said Monday it would cut prices on thousands of everyday essentials, like milk and diapers, in an acknowledgment of how customers are looking for relief from higher prices. In the oil market, movements for crude prices were relatively calm and modest following the death of Iran's president in a helicopter crash.