Only 3 States Have No Billionaires

Forbes is out with a list of the richest person in each state, and pretty much all of them have at least $1 billion. Jeff Bezos, of course, is at the top of the heap—in his new residence of Florida—with $194 billion. Some nuggets:
- Paupers: Only three states have no billionaires—Alaska, Delaware, and West Virginia. However, retired Intuit CEO Brad Smith's growing stash of $900 million in West Virginia suggests the list will be smaller soon.
- Top three: California has the most billionaires with 197, followed by New York (139) and Florida (107).
- Big chicken: Six states in addition to Florida saw a new No. 1 billionaire, and Louisiana is one of them. There, Todd Graves, founder of the Raising Cane's chicken chain, overtook New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson. Graves' fortune is estimated at $9.1 billion.
(More billionaires
stories.)