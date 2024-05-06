Two women were found dead and a 5-year-old girl critically injured at a park near Clovis, New Mexico, authorities said Sunday. Meanwhile, the FBI found an abducted 10-month-old girl, who's the daughter of one of the victims, reports CNN , and a suspect is in custody. The FBI didn't disclose the condition of the infant, or the identity of the suspect, per CNN. Police have identified the dead women as Samantha Cisneros and Taryn Allen, both 23 years old and from Texico, New Mexico, reports the AP . They said at least one of the women was fatally shot. The 5-year-old girl was critically injured with a gunshot wound. New Mexico State Police issued an Amber Alert late Friday for the infant.

Cisneros was the mother of both children, and the fathers of the girls were cooperating with investigators and not believed to be suspects, according to police. The Eastern New Mexico News reports that the women were found at Ned Houk Park about 5 miles north of Clovis with their purses and belongings near the bodies, state police said. A car belonging to one of the women also was found at the scene. The FBI and Clovis police are asking the public to come forward with any tips or leads. A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of Cisneros.