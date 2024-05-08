The owners of the Los Angeles home in which Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe died still very much want to tear it down . Brinah Milstein, a billionaire real-estate heiress, and her husband, reality-TV producer Roy Bank, are now suing to block efforts to have 12305 Fifth Helena Drive in Brentwood considered for historic preservation. They initially obtained permits to demolish the Spanish colonial-style home before city officials backtracked last year. The city is moving to have the home declared a historical landmark, having already gained approval from the Cultural Heritage Commission and the City Council's Planning and Land Use Management Committee, CBS News reports.

The full council needs to approve the plan by mid-June. But Milstein and Bank, who purchased the home last July for $8.35 million, say that would be a violation of city code. In a lawsuit filed Monday, the couple claim the city has engaged in "backroom machinations" outside of its normal procedures "in the name of preserving a house which in no way meets any of the criteria for an Historic-Cultural Monument." The couple say Monroe died there "a mere six months" after moving in, and that "there is not a single piece of the house that includes any physical evidence that Ms. Monroe ever spent a day [there]," per the Los Angeles Times. They also claim fans of the star cause a nuisance by flocking to the property.

The lawsuit claims the city has only suddenly become interested in the historical designation. "For 60 years through 14 owners and numerous remodels and building permits issued by the city, the city has taken no action regarding the now-alleged 'historic' or 'cultural' status of the house," it notes, per CBS. The owners say they've been robbed of "their vested rights as owners of real property" and have suffered "irreparable" harm as a result of the change. They request a court order blocking the monument designation so they can move ahead with demolition. The couple, alleging "abuse of power" and "illegal and unconstitutional conduct," per NBC Los Angeles, intend to expand their current home, just next door. (More Marilyn Monroe stories.)