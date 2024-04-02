Angie Harmon: Instacart Driver Shot, Killed My Dog

Actress and model Angie Harmon says she and her family are heartbroken and traumatized after an Instacart delivery driver fatally shot one of their dogs. The shooting took place after the driver dropped off their order at their North Carolina home on Saturday, while their Ring doorbell camera was charging inside, People reports. Police were called to the scene, but confirmed to Fox News that no charges were filed after the man told them the dog had attacked and he shot in self-defense. According to Harmon, however, the man "did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."
The Law & Order and Rizzoli & Isles star says the driver was shopping under the profile name "Merle," with a woman as his profile picture. "He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, 'yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.' We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member," she wrote in her Instagram post. The dog, Oliver, was a German shepherd-beagle mix. Instacart says it immediately suspended the shopper after hearing about the incident, adding that it has "no tolerance for violence of any kind" and is cooperating with the investigation. (More Angie Harmon stories.)