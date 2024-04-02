Angie Harmon: Instacart Driver Shot, Killed My Dog

Actress and model Angie Harmon says she and her family are heartbroken and traumatized after an Instacart delivery driver fatally shot one of their dogs. The shooting took place after the driver dropped off their order at their North Carolina home on Saturday, while their Ring doorbell camera was charging inside, People reports. Police were called to the scene, but confirmed to Fox News that no charges were filed after the man told them the dog had attacked and he shot in self-defense. According to Harmon, however, the man "did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."