Scheffler's Arrest Sparks Questions

Questions being raised Saturday about the arrest of the world's No. 1 golfer included whether Scottie Scheffler received preferential treatment from law enforcement or was overcharged, as well as what the arrest says about Louisville police and the city's ability to attract major events in the future. Less was said about John Mills, 69, who was struck by a shuttle bus and killed Friday morning while walking outside the course at Valhalla Golf Club, per the Louisville Courier Journal. "He liked to stay busy in retirement," Mills' family said in a statement. "We love him and will miss him." Reaction covers:

Possible star treatment: "A man drags a cop with his vehicle and hospitalizes him. He's arrested ... charged with a felony ... and then immediately released so he can make his tee time? Did I get that right?" Ricky L. Jones, a University of Louisville professor, posted on X, per the AP. "Something is wrong in America," said Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church near Atlanta, which hosted the funeral of Roger Fortson the same day. "You have respect for a golfer, but you don't have respect for (Fortson) and for a person who has given their life to this nation."