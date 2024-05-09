Netanyahu Responds Defiantly to Biden's Warning

Benjamin Netanyahu is responding with defiance to a warning from President Biden about an expected invasion of Rafah. After Biden said the US would halt the shipment of offensive weapons to Israel should it go ahead with the ground invasion, Netanyahu issued a video message:

"If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone," said the Israeli prime minister, per the Washington Post. "If we need to, we will fight with our fingernails. But we have much more than fingernails."

All set? Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Israeli military said Israel already has the necessary weaponry for the invasion, reports the AP. "The army has munitions for the missions it plans, and for the missions in Rafah too—we have what we need," said Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari. However, it's likely the US move would force Israel to shift strategy to some extent—"it's possible we'll have to economize the way we use our arms and hit more targets without precision bombs," former national security adviser Jacob Nagel tells the New York Times.