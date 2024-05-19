Robbers Take Jewels Worth Millions in Paris

Thieves rammed Harry Winston with motorcycle, Paris prosecutors say
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 19, 2024 2:55 PM CDT
A police forensic officer inspects the entrance of the Harry Winston jewelry after a robbery in Paris on Saturday.   (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Armed robbers who used a motorbike as a battering ram made off with several million dollars' worth of valuables from a luxury jewelry boutique in Paris, prosecutors said. Having declined Saturday to confirm that Harry Winston was the target, the Paris prosecutor's office did so on Sunday, saying the dazzling, by-appointment store on the tony Avenue Montaigne, near the Champs-Elysées, was robbed by at least three people, the AP reports. They "forced entry to the jewelry store using a two-wheeler. They stole jewelry from several windows, while one of them kept watch," carrying a long-barreled firearm, the prosecutor's office said.

As they sped away, the robbers pointed the firearm "in the direction of police officers, who had to put an end to their pursuit," the statement said. Officials said the total haul isn't known yet but runs into "several million euros." The crime at the store that calls itself the "Jeweler to the Stars" began about 11:45am Saturday, per Le Monde, which reported that no one was injured. (The store was hit in a $100 million theft in 2008.)

