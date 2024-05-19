Robbers Take Jewels Worth Millions in Paris

Armed robbers who used a motorbike as a battering ram made off with several million dollars' worth of valuables from a luxury jewelry boutique in Paris, prosecutors said. Having declined Saturday to confirm that Harry Winston was the target, the Paris prosecutor's office did so on Sunday, saying the dazzling, by-appointment store on the tony Avenue Montaigne, near the Champs-Elysées, was robbed by at least three people, the AP reports. They "forced entry to the jewelry store using a two-wheeler. They stole jewelry from several windows, while one of them kept watch," carrying a long-barreled firearm, the prosecutor's office said.