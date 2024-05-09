Biden Issues 'Most Direct' Warning Yet to Israel

Following Monday's news of a "shot across the bow" by the US when it—for the first known time since the start of the Israel-Hamas war—paused an arms transfer to Israel, comes a big line from President Biden. "I made it clear that if they go into Rafah—they haven't gone in Rafah yet—if they go into Rafah, I'm not supplying the weapons that have been used historically ... to deal with the cities," he said Wednesday during an interview with CNN . The Washington Post calls it the president's "most direct warning" to Israel since the war started in October, and notes that it's the first time he's threatened to withhold US military aid. Biden on Tuesday gave a speech in support of Israel and reiterated US support is "ironclad, even when we disagree."

"We're going to continue to make sure Israel is secure in terms of Iron Dome and their ability to respond to attacks that came out of the Middle East recently," Biden said during the CNN interview, confirming that defensive weapons would continue to be provided regardless. If a major ground offensive is launched in Rafah, though, he continued: "But it's, it's just wrong. We're not going to—we're not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells." He continued, "We're not walking away from Israel's security. We're walking away from Israel's ability to wage war in those areas." He acknowledged US-provided weapons have been used in attacks that have killed civilians in Gaza. Though Israel has launched strikes near border areas of Rafah and seized a key border crossing, Biden said Israel has not yet crossed a red line of going into population centers. (More Israel-Hamas war stories.)