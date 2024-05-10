Exec's Videos on Work Culture Cause Uproar in China

The head of public relations at China's biggest search engine may be out of a job after posting a series of videos that were seen as glorifying overwork and the harsh treatment of subordinates. Baidu exec Qu Jing caused a PR crisis for the company with the videos posted last weekend on Douyin, TikTok's Chinese counterpart, the Guardian reports. "If you work in public relations, don't expect weekends off," she said in one video. "Keep your phone on 24 hours a day, always ready to respond." In another, she said she was so busy that she forgot her older son's birthday and what grade her other son was in at school—but she didn't regret it because she "chose to be a career woman,' reports CNN.

'I'm not your mother.' In other videos, Qu boasted that she had the power to make sure anyone who complained about her "won't find another job in the industry." She criticized one employee for refusing to go on a 50-day work trip during the pandemic, the South China Morning Post reports. "Why would I take the employee's family into consideration? I am not her mother-in-law," she said. "I'm not your mother, either. I only care about results."