Guess Which US City Loves Its Dogs the Most

Dallas is No. 1, per Zillow and BARK
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted May 10, 2024 1:10 PM CDT
Want to know where America's dogs are "living their best lives"? Zillow and BARK have looked at the data and found that Dallas ranks No. 1 among the US' most "dog-obsessed" cities. To figure out where people and their pups are thriving, the two companies looked at Zillow data for pet-friendly apartments in the nation's 25 largest cities, as well as at BARK data on subscribers to its Super Chewer and BarkBox services. As it turns out, Dallas wasn't the only Texas metropolis that's popular with pooches—two other cities from the Lone Star State made the top 10. Read on for the list, along with the most prevalent breeds and most popular names in each city:

  1. Dallas (golden retriever, Labrador retriever; Bella, Charlie)
  2. Austin, Texas (Labrador retriever, golden retriever; Winston, Charlie)
  3. San Antonio, Texas (Labrador retriever, German shepherd; Athena, Bailey)
  4. Charlotte, North Carolina (golden retriever, Labrador retriever; Bailey, Bella)
  5. Indianapolis (American pit bull terrier, Labrador retriever; Bear, Bella)
  6. Denver (Labrador retriever, golden retriever; Bella, Charlie)
  7. New York (French bulldog, golden retriever; Archie, Charlie)
  8. Phoenix (American pit bull terrier, Australian shepherd; Bear, Bella)
  9. Seattle (American pit bull terrier, Australian shepherd; Bailey, Charlie)
  10. Jacksonville, Florida (American pit bull terrier, Australian shepherd; Bear, Bella)

Read the full rankings. (More dogs stories.)

