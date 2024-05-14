UN Nearly Halves Estimate of Women, Children Killed in Gaza

In data published by the UN May 6, Palestinian casualties during the Israel-Hamas war were reported to be 34,735, more than 14,500 of those children and more than 9,500 of them women. Two days later, the UN published data with very different numbers: 4,959 women and 7,797 children. As USA Today explains, the UN explained the change as having to do with the Gaza Ministry of Health having complete details for only 24,686 of the total number of reported fatalities, which is higher than 34,000. The ministry says more than 10,000 of the casualties are "missing or under the rubble," and thus complete details cannot be given for them. The numbers published on May 8 reflect how many women and children are included in the fatalities for which the ministry does have complete details.