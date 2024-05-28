This Is the Best City in America to Raise a Family

Fremont and 4 other California cities make the top 10 on WalletHub's list
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted May 28, 2024 2:26 PM CDT
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Jacob Wackerhausen)

Finding the best place to settle down with kids is dependent on a bunch of factors, with those factors prioritized differently for each family. To expedite the big decision, WalletHub examined more than 180 of the nation's most populated cities, using as its gauge nearly four dozen metrics in five main categories: family fun (think attractions, weather, and walkability); health and safety, which looks at everything from air and water quality to driving fatalities and violent crime rates; education and child care; affordability; and socioeconomics, meaning separation and divorce rates, unemployment rates, the share of families living in poverty, and the like. Five California cities made the top 10, as follows:

Best cities to raise a family

  1. Fremont, California (No. 1 in "Education & Child Care," "Socioeconomics" categories)
  2. Overland Park, Kansas (No. 1 in "Affordability" category)
  3. Irvine, California (No. 1 in "Health & Safety" category)
  4. Plano, Texas
  5. Seattle
  6. Gilbert, Arizona
  7. San Jose, California
  8. San Diego
  9. Boise, Idaho
  10. Huntington Beach, California

Worst cities to raise a family

  1. Augusta, Georgia
  2. Jackson, Mississippi
  3. New Orleans
  4. Birmingham, Alabama
  5. San Bernardino, California
  6. Gulfport, Mississippi
  7. Newark, New Jersey
  8. Cleveland
  9. Detroit (last in "Socioeconomics" category)
  10. Memphis, Tennessee (last in "Health & Safety" category)
