American Cities With the Best Quality of Life

Ann Arbor, Michigan, tops the list from 'US News'
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 26, 2024 11:51 AM CST
10 US Cities With the Best Quality of Life
Gallup Park and the Huron River in Ann Arbor, Michigan.   (Getty/Better Planet Media)

US News has dropped its annual "best places to live" list, and as far as quality of living goes, Ann Arbor, Michigan, takes the crown. The site notes that Ann Arbor's mix of urban and rural, with a charming Main Street and nearby university, make it "a city of contrasts," ideal for both the sporty and smart. To rank locations, US News pulled data from internal sources, as well as government entities—including the FBI, the US Department of Labor, and the Census Bureau—then weighed factors like crime, commute time, and quality of health care and education. Below, the top 10 places to live for quality of life in America:

  1. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  2. Boulder, Colorado
  3. Madison, Wisconsin
  4. San Jose, California
  5. Portland, Maine
  6. Boston, Massachusetts
  7. Green Bay, Wisconsin
  8. Hartford, Connecticut
  9. Rochester, New York
  10. Trenton, New Jersey
See the full rankings.

