Gaza Aid Deliveries Suspended After Pier Damaged

A pier taking humanitarian aid to starving Palestinians will be removed from the coast of Gaza to be repaired after getting damaged in rough seas and weather, the Pentagon said Tuesday. Over the next two days, the pier will be pulled out and sent to the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, where US Central Command will repair it, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters. She said the fixes will take "at least over a week" and then the pier will need to be anchored back into the beach in Gaza, the AP reports The Joint Logistics Over The Shore, or JLOTS, pier began operations in the past two weeks and had provided an additional way to get critically needed food to Gaza.

The setback is the latest for the $320 million pier, which has already had three US service member injuries and had four of its vessels beached due to heavy seas. Deliveries were also halted for two days last week after crowds rushed aid trucks coming from the pier and a Palestinian man was shot dead. The US military worked with the UN and Israeli officials to select safer alternate routes for trucks, the Pentagon said Friday.