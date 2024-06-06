Man Dies in Fall From Mission Impossible Cliff

Police believe Norwegian man's death was an accident
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 6, 2024 5:10 AM CDT
Man Falls to His Death From Mission Impossible Cliff
People gather in the mountain near Preikestolen in Forsand near Stavanger, western Norway, Wednesday Aug. 1, 2018, to watch the movie "Mission: Impossible—Fallout."   (Carina Johansen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

In what authorities believe was a tragic accident, a man fell to his death this week from a famous cliff featured in the sixth Mission Impossible movie. Witnesses said the man, believed to be a Norwegian citizen in his 40s, slipped and fell while hiking up Preikestolen in southwest Norway. "The police are investigating the case as a fall," police attorney Nina Thommesen told CNN. "We have no assumptions that anything criminal has happened."

The 1,981-foot cliff, standing in for Kashmir, was the filming location for the final battle between Tom Cruise's character and the movie's antagonist in Mission Impossible: Fallout. The flat, square cliff's name means "the Pulpit" in English. It attracts around 300,000 visitors a year. Canadian tourist Rejit Piruchuri told broadcaster NRK that he was hiking up Preikestolen on Monday and was afraid of falling because fog had caused slippery conditions. (More Norway stories.)

