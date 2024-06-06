Man Dies in Fall From Mission Impossible Cliff

In what authorities believe was a tragic accident, a man fell to his death this week from a famous cliff featured in the sixth Mission Impossible movie. Witnesses said the man, believed to be a Norwegian citizen in his 40s, slipped and fell while hiking up Preikestolen in southwest Norway. "The police are investigating the case as a fall," police attorney Nina Thommesen told CNN. "We have no assumptions that anything criminal has happened."
The 1,981-foot cliff, standing in for Kashmir, was the filming location for the final battle between Tom Cruise's character and the movie's antagonist in Mission Impossible: Fallout. The flat, square cliff's name means "the Pulpit" in English. It attracts around 300,000 visitors a year. Canadian tourist Rejit Piruchuri told broadcaster NRK that he was hiking up Preikestolen on Monday and was afraid of falling because fog had caused slippery conditions. (More Norway stories.)