Taylor Swift Makes Rare Social Media Comment

Swift sticks up for Lady Gaga after fellow singer addresses pregnancy rumors
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 6, 2024 2:00 AM CDT
Taylor Swift Not Happy About Pregnancy Rumors
Taylor Swift performs at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Friday May 17, 2024.   (Christine Olsson/TT News Agency via AP)

Taylor Swift doesn't often make comments on social media, so her Wednesday comment on one of Lady Gaga's TikTok videos is "significant," as TMZ puts it. It all has to do with pregnancy speculation both singers have recently been subjected to. The rundown:

  • Swift pregnancy rumors: Videos of Swift performing at an Eras Tour stop in Portugal were making the rounds last week, leading some online commenters to speculate that they spotted a baby bump on the singer. Swift didn't comment on these, though some believe a small change to one of her songs at a later concert was her way of shooting the rumors down.
  • Gaga pregnancy rumors: Gaga—with whom Swift has been friendly, per TMZ—was subjected to her own "baby bump" speculation over photos of the singer at her sister's wedding last weekend.

  • Gaga's response: The singer posted a TikTok video overlaid with the words, "not pregnant—just down bad cryin at the gym." Those last few words are a lyric from one of Swift's new songs off the Tortured Poets Department, "Down Bad."
  • Swift's response: Swift herself commented on the video, posting, "Can we all agree that its [sic] invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman's body. Gaga doesn't owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman." She finished her comment off with a kissing lips emoji.
  • Side note: Gaga also used her TikTok video to encourage people to register to vote, per the Hollywood Reporter.
