Taylor Swift Makes Rare Social Media Comment

Taylor Swift doesn't often make comments on social media, so her Wednesday comment on one of Lady Gaga's TikTok videos is "significant," as TMZ puts it. It all has to do with pregnancy speculation both singers have recently been subjected to. The rundown:

Swift pregnancy rumors: Videos of Swift performing at an Eras Tour stop in Portugal were making the rounds last week, leading some online commenters to speculate that they spotted a baby bump on the singer. Swift didn't comment on these, though some believe a small change to one of her songs at a later concert was her way of shooting the rumors down.

Gaga pregnancy rumors: Gaga—with whom Swift has been friendly, per TMZ—was subjected to her own "baby bump" speculation over photos of the singer at her sister's wedding last weekend.