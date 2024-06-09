Trump's Probation Interview Is Monday, on Zoom

Donald Trump's interview with a New York City probation officer is scheduled to take place over Zoom on Monday. It's the next step in the sentencing process after the former president was convicted of 34 felonies in a hush-money case last month. Trump will sit for the interview at his home in Florida, NBC News reports, with his attorney Todd Blanche. The interview is a standard step; the probation officer will then submit a report to Judge Juan Merchan, who will decide Trump's sentence.

Such reports include information such as the defendant's criminal record, employment history, and economic status, per the Hill. The defense team is scheduled to submit its sentencing recommendation on Thursday. Holding the interview virtually is unusual, a former New York City corrections official said, but he acknowledged that a trip to the probation office might be disruptive. "So in the end, this might be better for the probation officer," Martin Horn said. (More Trump hush-money trial stories.)