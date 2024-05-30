Trump Guilty of 34 Felonies, a First for a US President

A Manhattan jury has found Donald Trump guilty of all 34 counts he was charged with in his hush-money trial, making him the first onetime president to become a felon. Trump sat expressionless and slack at the defense table, the New York Times reports, as he heard "guilty" read in court 34 times. In thanking the jurors, Judge Juan Merchan told them they may discuss the trial if they want to, or not, per the Washington Post. "No one can make you do anything you don't want to do. The choice is yours," he said. As jurors filed out of the courtroom, they did not look at Trump, and he did not look at them. (More Trump hush-money trial stories.)