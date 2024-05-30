Trump Guilty of 34 Felonies, a First for a US President

New York jury returns guilty verdicts on all charges
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted May 30, 2024 4:21 PM CDT
Trump Convicted of 34 Felonies, a First for a US President
Former President Donald Trump arrives to the courthouse as the jury in his criminal trial is scheduled to continue deliberations at Manhattan Criminal Court, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in New York.   (Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP)

A Manhattan jury has found Donald Trump guilty of all 34 counts he was charged with in his hush-money trial, making him the first onetime president to become a felon. Trump sat expressionless and slack at the defense table, the New York Times reports, as he heard "guilty" read in court 34 times. In thanking the jurors, Judge Juan Merchan told them they may discuss the trial if they want to, or not, per the Washington Post. "No one can make you do anything you don't want to do. The choice is yours," he said. As jurors filed out of the courtroom, they did not look at Trump, and he did not look at them. (More Trump hush-money trial stories.)

