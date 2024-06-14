Governor Is Looking at a NYC Subway Mask Ban

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that she is considering a ban on face masks in the New York City subway system due to concerns about people shielding their identities while committing antisemitic acts. Hochul, a Democrat, said the exact details of the policy are not clear but it would contain "common-sense exemptions" for health, cultural, or religious reasons, the AP reports. Many people concerned about COVID-19 and air pollution routinely wear masks on the subway. Hochul said she was in talks with lawmakers on potentially crafting a bill.

At a news conference in Albany, the governor said she was moved to act after "a group donning masks took over a subway car, scaring riders and chanting things about Hitler and wiping out Jews" on Monday night. It was not clear exactly what incident she was referring to, but it could have been a conflation of different episodes related to pro-Palestinian demonstrations that day in Union Square Park.