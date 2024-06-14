Goldie Hawn 'Never Without a Guard' After LA Break-ins

"LA is terrible," Goldie Hawn said on the latest episode of the " Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa " podcast, recounting two frightening incidents at the home she shares with Kurt Russell, her partner of more than 40 years. The 78-year-old said the first break-in happened in 2020 while she was out to dinner with Russell. She said they watched a movie after coming home and she discovered the theft when she went to bed, People reports. "I walked into my closet and I just lost it," she said. "They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets."

She said they "completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated, and they got a lot of my goodies." Hawn said she thought it wouldn't happen again, but she was proven wrong by an attempted break-in when she was home alone. "It's gonna be about four months now. I'm in the house by myself with the dog and I hear this big thump upstairs," she said. "I was alone. Kurt wasn't there and I went, 'What the hell was that?' It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere?"

The next day, she said, "we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house." It's not clear whether she meant the break-in attempt was four months ago or four months after the 2020 burglary, Entertainment Weekly notes. Hawn, whose most recent movie role was playing Mrs. Claus to Russell's Santa Claus in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, said they hired guards after the incidents. "I've had a guard especially when I'm alone now," she said. "I'm never without a guard." (More Goldie Hawn stories.)