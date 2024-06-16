Mayor Pulls Diddy's Key to City

Adams cites beating in video in asking Sean Combs to return honor to New York City
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 16, 2024 10:30 AM CDT
New York City Asks Diddy for Its Key Back
This photo provided by the Office of the New York Mayor shows Mayor Eric Adams, left, presenting the key to the city to hip-hop artist Sean "Diddy" Combs in New York's Times Square on Sept. 15.   (Office of the New York Mayor/Caroline Rubinstein-Willis via AP)

"The Key to the City of New York is presented to individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement, and who act as a model for fellow and future New Yorkers," Mayor Eric Adams wrote this month to Sean Combs. In light of the video showing Diddy attacking his girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, in 2016, Adams decided the key should be returned, the New York Post reports. It has been, a mayoral aide said.

A city committee recommended Adams rescind Diddy's key privileges, the letter said, per CBS News. The mayor presented the key to the hip-hop mogul in a Times Square ceremony in September 2023, announcing, "The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics." (Howard University withdrew Diddy's honorary degree this month.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X