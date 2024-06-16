Mayor Pulls Diddy's Key to City

"The Key to the City of New York is presented to individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement, and who act as a model for fellow and future New Yorkers," Mayor Eric Adams wrote this month to Sean Combs. In light of the video showing Diddy attacking his girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, in 2016, Adams decided the key should be returned, the New York Post reports. It has been, a mayoral aide said.
A city committee recommended Adams rescind Diddy's key privileges, the letter said, per CBS News. The mayor presented the key to the hip-hop mogul in a Times Square ceremony in September 2023, announcing, "The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics." (Howard University withdrew Diddy's honorary degree this month.)