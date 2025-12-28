PETA, Politicians Mourn Brigitte Bardot

European governments, colleagues, and animal protection organizations led the mourning for French film star Brigitte Bardot, who died Sunday at 91, along with likeminded politicians. "Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom," French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X, without mentioning the far-right views Bardot adopted after her acting career; she was convicted five times on hate speech charges, per Le Monde, mostly concerning Muslims. She became dedicated to animal welfare in her retirement, launching her own foundation. "I gave my beauty and my youth to men," she said then, per the New York Times, "and now I am giving my wisdom and experience, the best of me, to animals."