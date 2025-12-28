Avatar , Marty Supreme Lift Industry's Spirits

Hollywood wrapped up a turbulent year with big ticket sales for Avatar: Fire and Ash and a box office hit for Timothée Chalamet with Marty Supreme over a busy holiday weekend in movie theaters. James Cameron's latest trip to Pandora dominated ticket sales, collecting $88 million over the four-day Christmas-to-Sunday period and $64 million on the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. In two weeks, Fire and Ash has amassed $217.7 million in North America for the Walt Disney Co. And the $400 million-budgeted film has been a massive draw internationally, grossing $542.7 million overseas, the AP reports.

But much of the heat in theaters belonged to Marty Supreme, A24's biggest-budget release. Josh Safdie's 1950s-set table tennis drama collected $27.1 million over the long weekend, a smash success for the indie studio. The strong opening showed that Chalamet has drawing power beyond most of his contemporaries, and it marked a rare box office win for a wholly original film. The film carries a price tag of about $70 million. Among the films it bested was Sony Pictures' Anaconda, starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd, which collected $23.7 million. That's still good for comedy, a genre most studios have abandoned in recent years. Hollywood is ending the year with its best Christmas Day box office since before the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebratory final note in what's been a rough year for the film industry.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Avatar: Fire and Ash, $64 million. Zootopia 2, $20 million. Marty Supreme, $17.5 million. The Housemaid, $15.4 million. Anaconda, $14.6 million. David, $12.7 million. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, $11.2 million. Song Sung Blue, $7.6 million. Wicked: For Good, $5.3 million. Five Nights at Freddy's 2, $4.4 million.