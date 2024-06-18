One of the most high-profile governor's races in the nation is in North Carolina, where GOP Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is up against Democratic state Attorney General Josh Stein. Given that North Carolina is a swing state with a Democratic governor (Roy Cooper) and a GOP-controlled Legislature, the race was going to draw attention regardless. But Robinson's in-your-face political style is bringing an extra dose. Coverage:

Robinson: The 55-year-old Robinson is known for his inflammatory rhetoric, most often directed at the LGBTQ community, per the Raleigh News & Observer. A profile in New York magazine is headlined "Mark Robinson is MAGA's Great Black Hope," while Donald Trump—who has endorsed him—has referred to Robinson as "Martin Luther King on steroids," per the AP.