What to Make of All the 'Third Term' Talk

President Trump told NBC News over the weekend he was "not joking" about considering a third term because a lot of people want him to do it. And when asked about the issue later aboard Air Force One, Trump added, "We have a long way to go before we even think about that, but I've had a lot of people (asking me)." So how serious is all this? A few takes:

"When Trump entertained questions on his plane about a third term, he had a faint smirk on his face, indicating that the idea hasn't fully progressed from the joke phase into a plan of action," writes Jonathan Chait at the Atlantic. "Trump has always understood questions about his abuses of power as a kind of compliment," he adds. "The prospect of smashing imagined limits on his power gives him an obvious thrill. He is probing, exploring. And when he finds softness, as he so often does when he presses against a supposed boundary, he presses on."