Senate OKs Plan for Spending Cuts, Tax Breaks After All-Nighter

Senate Republicans plugged away overnight and into early Saturday morning to approve their multitrillion-dollar tax breaks and spending cuts framework, hurtling past Democratic opposition toward what President Trump calls the "big, beautiful bill" that's central to his agenda. The vote, 51-48, fell along mostly party lines, but with sharp dissent from two prominent Republicans: Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky. It could not have come at a more difficult political moment, with the economy churning after Trump's new tariffs sent stocks plummeting and experts warning of soaring costs for consumers and threats of a potential recession, per the AP . But, with a nod from Trump, GOP leaders held on.

Approval paves the way for Republicans in the months ahead to try to power a tax cut bill through both chambers of Congress over the objections of Democrats, just as they did in Trump's first term with unified party control in Washington. Democrats were intent on making the effort as politically painful as possible, with action on some two dozen amendments to the package that GOP senators will have to defend before next year's midterm elections. Among them are proposals to ban tax breaks for the super-wealthy; end Trump's tariffs; clip his efforts to shrink the federal government; and protect Medicaid, Social Security, and other services.

They all failed, though a GOP amendment to protect Medicare and Medicaid was OK'd. Dems accused GOPers of laying the groundwork for cutting key safety-net programs to help pay for $5 trillion-plus in tax cuts they say disproportionately benefit the rich. "Trump's policies are a disaster," said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, as is Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, he added. The Republicans framed their work as preventing a tax increase for most American families, arguing that unless Congress acts, the individual and estate tax cuts that GOP lawmakers passed in 2017 will expire at the end of this year.

story continues below

The Senate package pulls in other GOP priorities, including $175 billion to bolster Trump's mass deportation effort, which is running short of cash, and an additional $175 billion for the Pentagon to build up the military, from an earlier budget effort. The framework now goes to the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson could bring it up for a vote as soon as next week as he works toward a final product by Memorial Day. More here. (More Senate GOP stories.)