Manhattan's district attorney has asked the judge who oversaw Donald Trump's hush-money trial to extend the former president's gag order, with modifications. The Guardian notes that the gag order, which Trump's circle has long pushed back on, was placed on Trump before his felony trial kicked off, barring him from spouting off on witnesses, court staff, jurors, and family members of New York County Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan. But on Friday, prosecutors with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office filed paperwork asking Merchan to keep much of the gag order in place ahead of Trump's July 11 sentencing, due to what the New York Times calls a "deluge of threats" that Bragg's team says they've endured.

Gag order: The DA's prosecutors say in their 19-page filing that they're OK with taking out the gag order provision protecting witnesses, now that Trump has been convicted. However, they still want the order in place to protect everyone else originally covered. As it stands now, Trump isn't prohibited from verbally attacking Merchan or Bragg themselves.