For Democrats, the Big Question: Now What?

President Biden sought to ease concerns about his universally panned debate performance in remarks to supporters at a North Carolina rally on Friday. "I know I'm not a young man, to state the obvious," he said, per Axios. "I don't walk as easy as I used to. I don't speak as smoothly as I used to. I don't debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know: I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. And I know how to do this job." Whether that will be enough to assuage worried Democrats is another story. CNN has a clip of what it calls a "fiery speech."



Add the name of New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman to the list of those expressing a common sentiment on Friday: "Joe Biden, a good man and a good president, has no business running for re-election," he writes in an op-ed. Friedman implores Biden's advisers and family members to have that tough conversation with him. Still committed: The Wall Street Journal reports that "several lawmakers" were discussing what might happen next, even if the president was not. A senior presidential adviser (speaking before the president confirmed as much at the Friday rally) tells the newspaper that the president had no plans to drop out and is committed to the second debate in September. Said Biden himself: "I would not be running again if I did not believe with all my heart and soul that I can do this job."