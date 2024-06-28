Biden 'Lost in the First 15 Minutes'

President Biden's campaign hoped the first presidential debate would push him ahead of Donald Trump in the polls. Instead, some Democrats are calling for him to step aside after a hoarse, faltering performance. His performance "left the field largely clear for Trump, despite the former president displaying his usual tendencies toward hyperbole and belligerence," writes Niall Stanage at the Hill. He writes that for once, "virtually no one outside of the most hardcore partisans" disagreed about who won and lost the debate. David Graham at the Atlantic calls the debate a "disaster" for Biden that was "at times almost physically uncomfortable to watch."

Biden's "biggest weakness exposed." Hopes that Biden would alleviate concerns about his age "died within minutes," according to Shane Goldmacher and Jonathan Swan at the New York Times. With his voice raspy, Biden "grasped to recall some specifics, and labored to articulate the statistics he could remember," they write. "In one early answer, he confused trillionaires with billionaires. Sometimes, he lost his train of thought entirely."