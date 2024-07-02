Manhattan prosecutors said they'd be open to delaying Donald Trump's sentencing in his criminal hush-money case following a Supreme Court ruling that granted broad immunity protections to presidents. In a letter filed Tuesday, prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said they wouldn't oppose delaying the July 11 sentencing for up to two weeks, or up until July 24, notes Bloomberg. The letter came one day after Trump's attorney requested the judge delay the trial as he weighs the high court's decision and how it could influence the New York case, reports the AP. Trump's campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. (More Trump hush-money trial stories.)