Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, federal prosecutor, and legal adviser to Donald Trump, was disbarred in his home state on Tuesday after a court found he repeatedly made false statements about Trump's 2020 election loss. The decision was handed down by a New York appeals court in Manhattan, reports the AP. The court ruled that Giuliani be "disbarred from the practice of law, effective immediately, and until the further order of this Court, and his name stricken from the roll of attorneys and counselors-at-law in the State of New York." Giuliani's spokesperson didn't immediately comment Tuesday. The ruling is effective immediately.