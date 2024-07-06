Most Still Buy Into American Dream, Poll Shows

A solid half of the nation believes the American dream can still be achieved through hard work and determination, a new poll shows, though younger people are more likely to have their doubts. The Pew Research Center found that 53% of Americans consider the good life a realistic possibility, while 41% do not. In the survey of 8,709 randomly selected adults, the nonpartisan think tank found that gaps don't vary much across race, ethnicity, partisanship, and education demographics, CBS News reports. Only 6% overall say the American dream never was possible, though 11% of Black respondents feel that way. The nonpartisan think tank's findings break down:
- By age: About two-thirds of those 65 and older consider the dream to be achievable, as well as 61% of those 50 to 64. The share of believers falls to 42% for those under 50.
- By income: There's a 25-point gap between the assessment of those who already have high incomes and those who don't, with 64% of the upper ranks buying in and 39% of lower incomes agreeing. In the middle are those of middle incomes: 56% of that segment says the dream can be had.
- By party: Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say they're already there, 38% to 28%. Democrats, though, are slightly more likely to see themselves as on their way to achievement, 38% to 34%. And Democrats more often said the American dream is out of reach for them.
One calculation, CBS points out, suggests that measure of success is unrealistic for most Americans. An Investopedia analysis in late 2023 put the lifetime price tag for the American dream at about $3.4 million, from wedding day to retirement day. The median lifetime earnings for a US worker is $1.7 million, report researchers at Georgetown University.
