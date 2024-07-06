Most Still Buy Into American Dream, Poll Shows

A solid half of the nation believes the American dream can still be achieved through hard work and determination, a new poll shows, though younger people are more likely to have their doubts. The Pew Research Center found that 53% of Americans consider the good life a realistic possibility, while 41% do not. In the survey of 8,709 randomly selected adults, the nonpartisan think tank found that gaps don't vary much across race, ethnicity, partisanship, and education demographics, CBS News reports. Only 6% overall say the American dream never was possible, though 11% of Black respondents feel that way. The nonpartisan think tank's findings break down:

By age: About two-thirds of those 65 and older consider the dream to be achievable, as well as 61% of those 50 to 64. The share of believers falls to 42% for those under 50.