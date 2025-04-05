Deepest Lake in the US Is Closing to Tourists

If seeing the deepest lake in the US is on your bucket list, you may want to plan a trip to Oregon this summer. The National Park Service is closing access to the iconic Crater Lake for swimmers and boaters after the 2025 summer season, reports SF Gate , until at least the 2029 season, per an NPS press release . The volcanic body of water in Crater Lake National Park has a basin that reaches 1,949 feet, and it features a 35-foot cliff face that divers use to drop into extremely clear blue water, making it a must-see destination for thousands of visitors each year. But its popularity is the main reason for the shutdown.

The only legal access to the lake is Cleetwood Cove Trail, a steep path of switchbacks that's impacted by heavy foot traffic each summer. When the winter rain comes, it leads to tread-loss damage to retaining walls on the trail and could lead to rockfalls. The composting restrooms near the marina are also inadequate for current use, according to a press release on the the park's website announcing the trail closure during the 2026, 2027, and 2028 summer seasons. "During this time, no boat tours will be provided and the trail will be closed due to construction and rockfall hazards. If construction goes as planned, the renovated trail will reopen in summer 2029."

One of the 10 deepest lakes in the world, Crater Lake was formed when a volcano erupted more than 7,700 years ago, leaving a mountain structure that collapsed and formed a caldera that gradually filled with rain and snow. ABC News notes it has no inlets from other water sources, making the water calm and free of sediment. And although only scientists will be allowed to approach the lake during the next three summers, visitors will still be able to take in the scenery from a distance via a road that circles the lake's elevated rim and offers breathtaking views of the serene, turquoise water. (More lake stories.)