Hold Tight to Your Doughnuts, Drivers

If ever there was a warning to heed about eating while driving, this would be the one. WJW reports on a three-car pileup that took place early Wednesday in Geauga County, Ohio, with the driver said to have caused the crash telling local cops that he wasn't terribly familiar with the area. That wasn't the main contributing factor to the accident, however. "Crash occurred while driver [was] reaching down for food," a citation document sent to People by the Ohio State Highway Patrol reads.

Specifically, Nicholas Fleming is said to have been going for his coffee cup when he dropped the doughnut he was holding, which apparently led to the accident, per the OSHP. Fleming was said to have drifted left of center and hit two cars heading west on the roadway. The Hambden Fire Department showed images of the crash in a social media post. The road was closed for about three hours after the accident.

Fleming, who was issued a ticket for the crash for distracted driving and failing to stay in his lane, was reportedly brought to a local hospital with minor injuries. One of the other drivers was treated at the scene and refused hospitalization, while the third driver suffered more serious injuries—including four broken ribs, a broken knee, and a broken foot—and was taken to a nearby medical center, authorities say. The OSHP is investigating. (More car crash stories.)