One might hope that if you plunk down a LOT of money for a car, it wouldn't need to see the dealer with less than 1,000 miles on it. One might also hope that if you tell the dealership that "under no circumstances was any employee to take the vehicle off the lot," the employees of said dealership wouldn't take those instructions as "go on a high-speed joyride, lose control of the car, and total it." Yet here we are, reports Automotive News. The lowdown:

The car: The vehicle in question was a 2018 Chevy Camaro ZL1E Hendrick Edition with 989 miles on the odometer and appraised at around $97,000.