Eddie Murphy, Paige Butcher Marry

By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 13, 2024 1:05 PM CDT
Eddie Murphy Marries After 5-Year Engagement
Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy arrive at the premiere of "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" on June 20 in Beverly Hills, Calif.   (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy have married in a private Caribbean ceremony, People reports. The comedian, 63, and the Australian model and actress, 44, had been engaged since September 2018. The couple, who have an 8-year-old daughter a 5-year-old son, had a small wedding before friends and family on the island of Anguilla. It's Butcher's first marriage and the second for Murphy, who has eight other children, per the Hollywood Reporter. "He's crazy about his kids and his family," Judge Reinhold, his Beverly Hills Cop costar, recently told People, which has a wedding photo here. "He's a family guy at heart." (More Eddie Murphy stories.)

