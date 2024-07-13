Eddie Murphy, Paige Butcher Marry

Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy have married in a private Caribbean ceremony, People reports. The comedian, 63, and the Australian model and actress, 44, had been engaged since September 2018. The couple, who have an 8-year-old daughter a 5-year-old son, had a small wedding before friends and family on the island of Anguilla. It's Butcher's first marriage and the second for Murphy, who has eight other children, per the Hollywood Reporter. "He's crazy about his kids and his family," Judge Reinhold, his Beverly Hills Cop costar, recently told People, which has a wedding photo here. "He's a family guy at heart." (More Eddie Murphy stories.)