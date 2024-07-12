Under Pressure, Biden Goes Live and Defends Record

After a stumble in answering the opening question in his press conference Thursday evening—when he referred to "Vice President Trump"—President Biden extolled his record, praised NATO, and criticized Donald Trump. Biden gave a "forceful defense" of himself and his policies, the AP reports, part of an effort to reassure Democrats he's capable of doing his job and winning reelection. Asked whether doubts about his cognitive ability are hurting the nation's standing in the eyes of the world, per the Washington Post, Biden stressed the success of the NATO summit that just ended. In fact, his answers were heavy on foreign policy matters. Topics included: