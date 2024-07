A few weeks ago, the gaffe might not have drawn much attention. But with the world's focus on President Biden's performance at the NATO summit, Biden misspoke in a headline-making way Thursday while introducing Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky during a NATO speech:

"Now, I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said, per the Hill.