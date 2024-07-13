Southwest Changes Schedule for Swift Fans

You may have heard reference to the "Taylor Swift economy." A new move by Southwest Airlines provides an example of just how much of an effect she has: The airline is adding 10 flights to its schedule in October to accommodate fans trying to see her shows, reports USA Today . Southwest saw a 10% bump in bookings in US markets where Swift played last year, and it expects the same demand when the Eras Tour returns to the US in the fall, per TravelPulse .

Swift plays at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 18-20 and at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Oct. 25-27. The new flights are aimed at getting fans to and from those locales from cities around the US, and the numbers are Swift-themed. For example, Flight No. 22 (a reference to her hit song) goes from Baltimore to Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 17, and Flight No. 1989 (the year she was born) goes from Nashville to Miami the same day, per Travel and Leisure. See the full list here. (More Taylor Swift stories.)