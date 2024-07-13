Big Israeli Strike Targets Elusive Hamas Figure

Israel went after Hamas' shadowy military commander in a massive strike Saturday in the crowded southern Gaza Strip that killed at least 71 people, according to local health officials. It was not immediately known whether Mohammed Deif was among the dead. An Israeli military official said they were "still checking and verifying the result of the strike," and he did not deny it took place inside an Israeli-designated safe zone. From the AP:

About him: Deif is believed by many to be the chief architect of the Oct. 7 attack that killed some 1,200 people in southern Israel and triggered the Israel-Hamas war. He has topped Israel's most-wanted list for years and is believed to have escaped multiple Israeli assassination attempts in the past. (Read more about that here.) Deif has been in hiding for more than two decades and is believed to be paralyzed. One of the only known images of him is a 30-year-old ID photo released by Israel. Even in Gaza, only a handful of people would recognize him.