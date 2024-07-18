Crime / Thomas Matthew Crooks FBI Shares What Was on Trump Shooter's Phones No obvious motive emerged after review of Thomas Matthew Crooks' devices By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Jul 17, 2024 10:32 PM CDT Copied Buildings that are adjacent to The Butler Farm Show, site of a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, are seen Monday July 15, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) In private briefings before members of Congress on Wednesday, the FBI shared what it discovered on Thomas Matthew Crooks' two cell phones: nothing that pointed to a motive, but decidedly political images and information related to both parties. The New York Times' sources say the FBI officials described Crooks' search and image download histories as suggesting "he was broadly interested in powerful and famous people, without any obvious ideological or partisan pattern." More: story continues below Names searched: In addition to President Biden and former President Trump, the Times' sources say Crooks also used one of his phones to search for FBI Director Christopher Wray; Attorney General Merrick Garland, and a member of the British royal family. CNN's sources say he had also downloaded images of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Rudy Giuliani, and Fani Willis. Dates searched: Crooks also reportedly looked up the dates of various Trump appearances and those of the Democratic National Convention. Hints at depression? One of the searches Crooks reportedly made was for "major depressive disorder." Visits to the rally site: CNN reports Crooks' cell phone data showed he twice went to the rally location after it was announced, including on the day of the shooting. He spent about 70 minutes there. Time-off request: Crooks requested to have Saturday off work, reportedly telling his boss he had "something to do," CNN reports. It says he told his nursing home coworkers he planned to work on Sunday. (More Thomas Matthew Crooks stories.) Report an error