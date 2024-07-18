Fandango Founder, 64, Dies in Apparent Suicide

The man who founded Fandango and spent a decade with the company died Tuesday of an apparent suicide. Variety reports J. Michael Cline, 64 and a resident of Palm Beach, is thought to have jumped from the 20th floor of the Kimberly Hotel in Manhattan. The NYPD responded to the scene at 10:19am and reported finding "an unconscious and unresponsive male with injuries indicative of a fall from an elevated position." They are investigating.

Cline and Art Levitt founded the movie ticket buying service in 2000; Comcast acquired the company in 2007. Cline, a Cornell and Harvard Business School grad, ended his relationship with Fandango in 2011, according to his LinkedIn. Among other things, he ran the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates and founded companies including Accumen and Insureon. He was the current chair of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, and a former colleague tells Deadline he gave generously to environmental causes including the World Wildlife Fund. The Hollywood Reporter reports he is survived by his wife Pamela and their six children. TMZ reports he left a brief suicide note. (If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988 or chat with someone at 988lifeline.org.)