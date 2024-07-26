Musk's Daughter Calls Out His 'Entirely Fake' Claims

'He doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 26, 2024 6:51 AM CDT
Musk's Daughter Speaks Out
Elon Musk is seen before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress earlier this week.   (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, is firing back at what she says are "entirely fake" claims he has made about her. "I think he was under the assumption that I wasn't going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged," the 20-year-old tells NBC News. "Which I'm not going to do, because if you're going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I'm not just gonna let that slide."

  • In posts on Threads, Wilson, who is transgender, rejected claims Musk made about her childhood in a post on X Monday, CNN reports. Musk, referring to Wilson as "he," said she was "born gay and slightly autistic." He said he knew she was gay from the age of about four, because she loved musicals and would pick out clothes for him, declaring them to be "fabulous." "This is entirely fake. Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever," Wilson wrote. "I don't even know where he got this from. My best guess is that he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said 'eh- good enough.'"

  • "This entire thing is completely made up and there's a reason for this," Wilson wrote. "He doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness." She said the way he reduced her to a "happy little stereotype" says a lot "about how he views queer people and children in general."
  • Wilson told NBC that Musk was rarely present in her life after he split up with her mother, and he wasn't pleasant to be around when he was there. "He was cold," she said. "He's very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic." She said Musk had joint custody of her and her siblings, but he was there "maybe 10% of the time" at best.
  • She told NBC that Musk pressured her to deepen her voice and stop showing feminine traits. "I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn't know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars ... and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high," she said. "It was cruel."

  • In the NBC interview, Wilson denied Musk's claim that he was "tricked" into signing documents allowing her to start treatment for severe gender dysphoria when she was 16. She said he insisted they meet in person and he read the medical forms at least twice, once with her and once on his own, before signing them. "He was not by any means tricked," she said. "He knew the full side effects."
  • After her posts on Threads gained attention, Wilson added another, saying she wanted to "make one thing absolutely clear. I disowned him, not the other way around."
  • Rolling Stone reports that Wilson gained thousands of followers on Threads after her remarks about Musk. She told one follower that instead of being upset by what her father has been saying about her, she was starting to find it funny. "Calling me dead on a podcast with JORDAN PETERSON of all people while basically admitting you have zero reading comprehension by saying you were 'tricked' into signing documents that you read over multiple times is basically a parody of itself," she wrote.
  • In a post on X, Grimes, the mother of three of Musk's other children, said: "I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian."
(More Elon Musk stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X