Musk's Daughter Calls Out His 'Entirely Fake' Claims

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, is firing back at what she says are "entirely fake" claims he has made about her. "I think he was under the assumption that I wasn't going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged," the 20-year-old tells NBC News. "Which I'm not going to do, because if you're going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I'm not just gonna let that slide."

In posts on Threads, Wilson, who is transgender, rejected claims Musk made about her childhood in a post on X Monday, CNN reports. Musk, referring to Wilson as "he," said she was "born gay and slightly autistic." He said he knew she was gay from the age of about four, because she loved musicals and would pick out clothes for him, declaring them to be "fabulous." "This is entirely fake. Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever," Wilson wrote. "I don't even know where he got this from. My best guess is that he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said 'eh- good enough.'"