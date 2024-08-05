Money / global economy Financial Contagion Slams World Markets Japan's index has worst day since 1987 crash, and Dow futures are down 800 points By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Aug 5, 2024 6:00 AM CDT Copied Trader Jonathan Mueller works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) The stock market ended last week in rough shape thanks to renewed fears of a US recession. Things appear to be getting worse Monday, with Dow futures plunging and world markets in similar shape: In the US: Dow futures dropped more than 800 points, or 2%, reports CNBC. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 were down 3% and those for the tech-centric Nasdaq were down more than 4%. Specifically, Nvidia, Meta, and Apple were each down at least 5%, per the Wall Street Journal. In Japan, elsewhere: The Nikkei 225 index plunged 12% on Monday, its worst day of trading since the 1987 Black Monday crash on Wall Street, per the AP. South Korea's Kospi fell 8% and the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.5%. Bitcoin: Cryptocurrency was no safe haven amid the global selloff. Bitcoin fell below $50,000 at one point for the first time since February, per Coin Telegraph. Its 14% slide in 24 hours was eclipsed by that of another large crypto coin, ethereum, which fell about 18%. Fear gauge: The VIX, aka the "fear gauge" for Wall Street, rose above 50, its highest level since 2022, reports the Wall Street Journal. The Fed: Investors fear the Federal Reserve has left interest rates too high for too long, per CNBC. They may get a better sense of the central bank's upcoming strategy when San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly gives a speech after the close of markets on Monday. (More global economy stories.) Report an error