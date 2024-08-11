These Are the Best US Cities for Working Parents

DC's work-life balance opportunities put it at the top of Coworking Cafe's list
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 11, 2024 2:58 PM CDT
10 Best US Cities for Working Parents
Washington, DC, topped Coworking Cafe's list of the best US cities for working parents.   (Getty / Mladen Zivkovic)

When it comes to raising kids, some cities make life a bit easier for working parents. Coworking Cafe ranked the best US cities for families by measuring factors that really matter to parents, like access to childcare and good schools. They bucketed these measures into three main categories—work, education, and health care/environment—to evaluate how different places stacked up. With ample office jobs that provide more flexible remote opportunities, DC topped the list, while also standing out for access to pediatricians and great schools. Here are the cities that made the top 10:

  1. Washington, DC
  2. Seattle, Washington
  3. Arlington, Virginia
  4. Scottsdale, Arizona
  5. San Francisco, California
  6. Boston, Massachusetts
  7. Jersey City, New Jersey
  8. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  9. Fremont, California
  10. Atlanta, Georgia

