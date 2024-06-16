These Cities Are 'Impossibly Unaffordable'

Think your rent or mortgage is high? Try living in one of the world's most "impossibly unaffordable" cities. Demographia's International Housing Affordability report for 2024 is out, which assesses the cost of living in 94 major markets in eight countries: the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, China, and Singapore. The report came up with its list by comparing average incomes with average home prices, notes CNN. Five US cities, all located in America's western reaches, ranked as among the 10 most expensive. Meanwhile, all of the most affordable cities are in the US, with the exception of one Canadian city. Here, the top and bottom 10:



Least affordable

Hong Kong Sydney Vancouver, British Columbia San Jose, California Los Angeles Honolulu Melbourne, Australia San Francisco; Adelaide, Australia (tie)